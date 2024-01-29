Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $188.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,466,748. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $116.10 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

