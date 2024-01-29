Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 291.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.54. 317,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,260. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.