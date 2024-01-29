Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVIV stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $50.74. 3,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,353. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

