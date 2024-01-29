Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.08 and its 200-day moving average is $182.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

