Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.94. 509,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,486. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

