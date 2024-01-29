Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded up $11.49 on Monday, hitting $625.42. 1,386,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $601.90 and its 200-day moving average is $560.51. The company has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $636.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

