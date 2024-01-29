Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $17.01 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.8% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.3% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,079,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,757,000 after purchasing an additional 640,717 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 663,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 43,880 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $33.04. 678,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

