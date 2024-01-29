Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in PayPal by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.01. 5,590,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,930,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

