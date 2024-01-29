Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 111.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,021 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Prime Medicine Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRME traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.03. 97,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,632. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prime Medicine Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

