Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,763 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,763 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 350,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 531,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,764 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on F. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.55.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,800,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,110,617. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

