Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,141 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 846,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 682,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,296. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.