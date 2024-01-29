Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes $712,000 Position in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments in the first quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AppTech Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppTech Payments by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APCX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,434. AppTech Payments Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AppTech Payments Profile

AppTech Payments ( NASDAQ:APCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative net margin of 4,221.87% and a negative return on equity of 305.67%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.