Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,178.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00157217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.65 or 0.00556967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00055318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00383667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00168818 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

