Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Up 53.5% in January

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,500 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Guardforce AI during the second quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Guardforce AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Guardforce AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guardforce AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardforce AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Stock Down 0.4 %

GFAI stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Guardforce AI has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

