GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of UNH traded up $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.20. 6,212,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,457. The company has a market cap of $465.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

