GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 315 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after buying an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after buying an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after buying an additional 907,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $167.95. The firm has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

