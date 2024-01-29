GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 333 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,155,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

