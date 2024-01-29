Hanryu Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 29th (NASDAQ:HRYU)

Hanryu’s (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 29th. Hanryu had issued 877,328 shares in its public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $8,773,280 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:HRYU opened at $0.60 on Monday. Hanryu has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. Hanryu had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a negative net margin of 765.96%.
Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.
