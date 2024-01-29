Hanryu Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 29th (NASDAQ:HRYU)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Hanryu’s (NASDAQ:HRYUGet Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 29th. Hanryu had issued 877,328 shares in its public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $8,773,280 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Hanryu Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRYU opened at $0.60 on Monday. Hanryu has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. Hanryu had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a negative net margin of 765.96%.

Hanryu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanryu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanryu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.