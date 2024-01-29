Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 608.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $529,103,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $84.22 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

