Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,526 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $77.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

