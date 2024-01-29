Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 8,247 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 549.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOLF. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE:WOLF opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $87.93.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

