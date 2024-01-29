Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.