Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 155.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $224.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.38 and a 200-day moving average of $212.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.85 and a 12 month high of $227.84.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
