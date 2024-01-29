Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $311,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

FANG stock opened at $156.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

