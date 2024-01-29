Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $314,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 18.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $310,586 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

