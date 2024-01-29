Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $336,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 119.2% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 86,621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $153.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.14, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.66. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $153.88.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

