Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $251.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $183.59 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

