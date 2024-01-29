Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $434,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $86.92 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

