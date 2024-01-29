Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $685,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 170.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 18.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Blackstone by 29.6% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

Blackstone stock opened at $124.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

