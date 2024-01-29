Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $244.82 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.78.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

