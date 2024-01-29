Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 63 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.3 %

SMCI stock opened at $474.15 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $496.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

