HC Advisors LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Plug Power accounts for approximately 1.4% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,712,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,188,121. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUG. UBS Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

