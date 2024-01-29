HC Advisors LLC Buys 1,261 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.20. 326,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,668. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

