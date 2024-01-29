HC Advisors LLC Buys 354 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,155. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

