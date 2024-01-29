HC Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.41. 599,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,137. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

