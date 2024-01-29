HC Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,286. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.