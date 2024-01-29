HC Advisors LLC Purchases 6,130 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 6.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.30. 367,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

