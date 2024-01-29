Head to Head Analysis: Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) & TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pop Culture Group and TKO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TKO Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

TKO Group has a consensus target price of $106.43, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. Given TKO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Pop Culture Group and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.3% of TKO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TKO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pop Culture Group and TKO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group $18.54 million N/A -$24.33 million N/A N/A TKO Group $1.29 billion 11.10 $195.59 million $1.29 64.24

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pop Culture Group.

Volatility and Risk

Pop Culture Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TKO Group beats Pop Culture Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and other services, including digital collection sales, music recording services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software services, and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

