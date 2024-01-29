Head-To-Head Contrast: Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 5.90% 2.94% 2.10% Centerra Gold -18.96% -3.72% -2.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $871.98 million 2.86 -$353.82 million $0.31 39.35 Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.37 -$77.21 million ($0.83) -6.49

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Centerra Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eldorado Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eldorado Gold and Centerra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 2 3 2 0 2.00 Centerra Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.88, suggesting a potential downside of 2.62%. Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $9.07, suggesting a potential upside of 68.21%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Centerra Gold on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

