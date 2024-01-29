Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $148.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $178.34. The stock has a market cap of $281.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.93.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

