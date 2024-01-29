Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTBK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

HTBK opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.69.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 32.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,344,000 after buying an additional 1,847,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after buying an additional 178,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

