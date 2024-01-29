Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $718.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

