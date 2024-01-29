Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

HXL opened at $66.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

