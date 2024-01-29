Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HXL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $66.38. 81,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

