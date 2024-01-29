Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $70.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HXL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $10,582,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 38.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.