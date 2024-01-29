HI Trading Down 7.4% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $201,729.77 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00017329 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,039.44 or 0.99918019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011205 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00202188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, "HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. The last known price of HI is 0.00070183 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $195,777.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

