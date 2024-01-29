Highland Peak Capital LLC Has $18.44 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,505 shares during the period. AerCap makes up 8.1% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $18,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AerCap by 37.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 26.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AerCap Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AER stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.