HM Payson & Co. Buys New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,990,000 after acquiring an additional 90,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $86.38 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.52. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.