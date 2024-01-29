HM Payson & Co. Buys New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,594,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

RCL opened at $123.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

