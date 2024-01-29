HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $416.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

